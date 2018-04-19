Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

4-year-old had been growling so naturopath says she gave him rabid dog saliva

The Washington Post (also in Seattle Times) interviewed Bonnie Henry, a physician and clinical professor at UBC, after a naturopath claimed she treated a four-year-old boy’s behavioural problems with rabid dog saliva.

Henry said she is concerned with the suggestion that the child’s behavioural problems may have been related to a dog bite.

Stephen Hoption Cann, a professor in UBC’s school of population and public health, spoke to Tech Times about the same topic and questioned the naturopath’s approach.