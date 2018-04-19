4-year-old had been growling so naturopath says she gave him rabid dog saliva

Apr 19, 2018

The Washington Post  (also in Seattle Times) interviewed Bonnie Henry, a physician and clinical professor at UBC, after a naturopath claimed she treated a four-year-old boy’s behavioural problems with rabid dog saliva.

Henry said she is concerned with the suggestion that the child’s behavioural problems may have been related to a dog bite.

Stephen Hoption Cann, a professor in UBC’s school of population and public health, spoke to Tech Times about the same topic and questioned the naturopath’s approach.