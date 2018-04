Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rise of risks shaking up business world in B.C. and beyond

Christie Stephenson, the executive director for the Peter P. Dhillon Centre for Business Ethics at UBC, spoke to Business in Vancouver about a panel on business risks.

Stephenson said risk assessment arising from social media has caught many businesses off guard.