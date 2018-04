Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A stratospheric calling to document viruses and how they affect humans

Business Times Singapore highlighted a UBC study that counted the number of viruses falling to earth.

“Unimpeded by friction with the surface of the Earth, you can travel great distances, and so intercontinental travel is quite easy for viruses,” said Curtis Suttle, a UBC marine virologist and the study’s author.