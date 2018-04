Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

4/19 pot panel wants to clear air regarding cannabis and youth

The Vancouver Courier interviewed UBC professors M-J Milloy and Zach Walsh for an article about a panel that will focus on the medical, social and legal impacts of cannabis use for youth.

Milloy said the link between cannabis and brain development is still merely by association.

Walsh said there appears to be a link between schizophrenia and other psychosis and marijuana use, but this could be an association rather than causal.