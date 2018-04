Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Experts will explore key issues in Site C forum

The Tyee reported on an upcoming Site C forum at UBC campus.

Karen Bakker a UBC professor, Canada Research Chair, and director of UBC’s Program on Water Governance and Gordon Christie, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, are two of the three experts who will speak at the forum.

“This is a province-wide issue, and we look forward to sharing the event with people from the Peace River Valley to Kitimat and beyond,” said Philippe Tortell, director of the Peter Wall Institute.