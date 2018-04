Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Securities regulators need a bolder approach to climate-change disclosure

The Globe and Mail published an op-ed about securities regulators by Janis Sarra, presidential distinguished professor and a professor of law at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC.

“Securities regulators are caught up in the ‘materiality’ issue under Canadian securities disclosure legislation,” Sarra wrote.