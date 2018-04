Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

7 facts about patience will change how you live your life

Inc quoted Stan Floresco, a UBC psychology professor, about the benefits of having wealthy reserve of patience.

He said patience can “re-engage frontal lobe functions,” meaning you could be less likely make poor decisions.