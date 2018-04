Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC opens new residential school centre with apology

The Tyee reported on the opening of the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre at UBC.

UBC President Santa J. Ono read a statement of apology for the university’s involvement in the system that supported the operation of Indian residential schools in Canada.