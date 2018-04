Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C.’s booming economy comes third in productivity

The StarMetro Vancouver interviewed James Brander, a professor at UBC Sauder School of Business, for a story about the B.C. economy.

Brander said positive multifactor productivity is often the result of innovation.