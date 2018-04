Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

This UBC leader is fighting inequality with data

The Toronto Star highlighted the work of Jennifer Love, the senior adviser on women faculty at UBC.

Love led the creation of a “Faculty Data Dashboard” which visualizes professional data on the men and women employed by different university departments.