Most fish has lower carbon footprint than meat: UBC study

The Vancouver Sun reported on a UBC study that showed small fish that school in large groups require tiny amounts of fuel to catch and have a relatively lower carbon footprint than meat.

“We aren’t really realizing the nutritional benefit of those fisheries, nor the full benefit of their low impact,” said lead author Robert Parker, a post-doctoral researcher at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries.

A similar story appeared in the Chronicle Herald.