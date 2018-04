Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC adds Musqueam language to street signs on campus

The Globe and Mail reported that bilingual street signs were unveiled around UBC campus.

The signs acknowledge the traditional territory of the Musqueam people.

Similar stories appeared on Global, CBC and the Vancouver Courier.