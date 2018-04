Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Developers of Montreal condo project embrace challenges of timber-based construction

The Globe and Mail mentioned Brock Commons, an 18-storey student residence on UBC campus, in a story about timber-based construction.

Brock Commons is currently the world’s tallest wooden tower.