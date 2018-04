Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC re-examines role of academic institutions in opioid crisis

CBC Radio’s The Early Edition interviewed Gurdeep Parhar, executive associate dean, clinical partnerships and professionalism with UBC’s faculty of medicine, about a roundtable discussion on the opioid overdose epidemic.

They discussed how the university can help reduce stigmas around drug use.