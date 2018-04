Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Technical Safety BC adopts AI software to predict risky business

Journal of Commerce mentioned Generation R, a UBC consultancy, for an article about a provincial regulator of companies that use, install and maintain technical equipment in B.C.

The consultancy specializes in clarifying the complex questions that arise when people work with machines.