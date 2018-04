Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bilingual Musqueam signs point to UBC lands’ history

The Vancouver Courier reported that UBC will unveil bilingual street signs for nine major streets around campus.

The signs were conceived and designed in partnership with the Musqueam community.