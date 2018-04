Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A cheap, simple way to end Alzheimer’s?

The Tyee mentioned work by Patrick McGeer, a former UBC neuroscientist, in an article about Alzheimer’s.

McGeer has been studying the causes of Alzheimer’s for decades and says a simple test can identify those at risk.