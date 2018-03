Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Learn about Shariah law Wednesday at UBCO

The Kelowna Daily Courier highlighted an upcoming session on Shariah law organized by the Muslim Student Association at UBC’s Okanagan campus.

Keynote speaker Hafsa Dean Thompson will discuss the law’s principles and how it is interpreted today in the context of Islam.