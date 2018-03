Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

More than counselling, Okanagan Charter guides U of G to healthy campus

CBC Kitchener-Waterloo reported on the Okanagan Charter, the outcome of the 2015 conference at UBC’s Okanagan campus.

The charter had recommendations for creating a healthy campus environment in universities and colleges.