Why new moms often don’t get enough exercise after birth

Sarah Liva, a recent PhD nursing graduate at UBC, spoke to Global about her research into why new mothers often don’t get enough exercise.

Liva found that women’s perspectives about the importance of physical activity influenced how they made decisions about postpartum physical activity.