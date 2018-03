Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Trudeau’s criticism of Putin ‘confrontational’: Russian Embassy

The Canadian Press interviewed Michael Byers, the Canada Research Chair in Global Politics and International Law at UBC, after a tweet from the Russian Embassy labelled Justin Trudeau’s criticism of Vladimir Putin as confrontational.

Byers said no weight should be given to the fact the statement was made on a Twitter account linked to the Russian Embassy.

The CP story appeared on CBC, CTV, Huffington Post, News 1130, and in the Times Colonist.