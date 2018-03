Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Geoscience BC, UBC update Hudson’s Hope on aquifer, groundwater research

The Alaska Highway News reported that UBC research co-director Aaron Cahill and Geoscience BC Chief Scientific Officer Carlos Salas met with Hudson’s Hope residents to release findings on Peace Region aquifers and methane groundwater movement.

“We’ve been doing a lot of research on groundwater with the aspect of gas leaking, that’s a big concern,” Cahill said.