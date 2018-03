Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

4 changes to reap benefits of mindfulness at work

Inc cited a study from the UBC Sauder School of Business about the benefits of mindfulness training for employees.

The 2017 study found that after participating in the training, employees were less stressed, more productive, and less likely to be rude to one another.