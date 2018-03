Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

B.C. public unions prep for a new round of bargaining

CBC interviewed Mark Thompson, a professor emeritus at the UBC Sauder School of Business, for an article about bargaining among B.C. public unions.

He said negotiating new contracts for over 200,000 public-sector employees simultaneously will cause some difficulty for all parties involved.