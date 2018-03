Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Legal think tank doing ‘deep dive’ into Gerald Stanley trial

CBC Saskatoon reported that Emma Cunliffe, a UBC law professor, is part of a group of prominent academic lawyers who will conduct a close examination of the case, evidence and impact of the Gerald Stanley trial.

Stanley was acquitted in the shooting death of Colten Boushie.