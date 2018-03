Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New Westminster to tap into UBC brain trust

The New Westminster Record reported that $3,000 from New Westminster city council will fund UBC’s master of engineering leadership research.

The collaboration between city council and UBC will focus on three projects.