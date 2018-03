Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Canada’s curiously cautious commemoration of women suffragists

Veronica Strong-Boag, a UBC professor emerita, wrote an op-ed about women suffragists for The Conversation.

“Today, just as when women won the vote, democracy remains a work in progress, its allies imperfect, its opponents many,” she wrote.