Abel Prize 2018: Robert Langlands wins for ‘unified theory of maths’

The Guardian and the New York Times reported on the winner of the prestigious Abel Prize in mathematics. Robert P. Langlands, a UBC mathematics alumnus, was awarded for his “grand unified theory of mathematics.”