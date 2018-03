Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Impact of Stephen Hawking

Various UBC professors spoke to the media following the death of Stephen Hawking. Mark Van Raamsdonk, a UBC professor in the physics and astronomy department, was interviewed on CKNW’s Simi Sara Show about Hawking’s work.

Jaymie Matthews, a UBC astrophysicist, spoke to TRT News about how Hawking tackled questions about the turbulent places and times in our universe.