He created a tea business and jobs for Nicaraguan workers

James Tansey, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, was mentioned in a profile of Arnaud Petitvallet, who was named to BC Business’s 30 Under 30 list.

Petitvallet named Tansey as his mentor during his time at UBC’s social venture incubator, Innovation Hub.