Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Few Vancouver homes sold for over asking price in February

Jim Brander, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, was quoted in a News 1130 story about Vancouver housing prices.

“The NDP has done several things to make buying home on a speculative basis much less attractive. Also, mortgage interest rates have risen as well,” he said.