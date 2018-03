Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Perhaps tired of winning, U.S. falls in World Happiness rankings

The Washington Post reported on the 2018 World Happiness Report rankings, which was co-edited by John Helliwell, a UBC professor emeritus.

“The most striking finding is the extent to which happiness of immigrants matches the locally born population,” Helliwell said. “The happiest countries in the world also have the happiest immigrants in the world.”

