Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

B.C. conducts study on effects of fracking for natural gas

The Canadian Press reported that the B.C. government formed a review panel to analyze safety and environmental concerns with fracking.

Erik Eberhardt, the director of UBC’s geological engineering program and a professor of rock mechanics and rock engineering, is one of the panel members.

Amanda Bustin, a UBC research associate, geological engineer and geophysicist, is another panel member.

The CP story appeared on CTV, National Post, the Vancouver Sun and Castanet, and similar stories appeared on CBC (also on Yahoo) the Globe and Mail, and Global.