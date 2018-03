Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

First-of-its-kind survey reveals major barriers for transgender people seeking surgery

The Toronto Star cited UBC research that found transgender Ontarians waited more than six months longer for pre-surgical assessments than respondents from other Canadian provinces.

Elizabeth Saewyc, a UBC nursing professor and the study’s senior researcher, said these results should be considered a baseline portrait of the trans-health landscape in Ontario since the survey was conducted after the province passed landmark regulatory changes that removed barriers for transgender patients.