Why is it so hard to get a good cup of office coffee?

The Globe and Mail interviewed Danielle van Jaarsveld, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, about coffee in the workplace.

“It’s a perk in the workplace,” she said. “In the broader sense, it sends a signal that we value our workforce.”