Want to be happy? Try moving to Finland

The World Happiness Report 2018, released Wednesday, shows that Finland is the happiest country in the world, followed by Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden and Australia.

It also found that the happiness of a country’s immigrants is almost identical to that of its population at large. “People essentially adjust to the average happiness level of the country they’re moving to,” said John F. Helliwell, one of the report’s three authors and a professor emeritus at UBC.

The report is published by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network, a United Nations initiative.

