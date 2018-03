Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Downtown Eastside hotels see average rent increase by $139

The Vancouver Courier reported on research by William Honer, the head of UBC’s department of psychiatry.

Honer and colleagues found that nearly three-quarters of tenants they surveyed who were living in Downtown Eastside hotels were mentally ill.