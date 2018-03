Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Vancouver parents question school board’s ability to plan for growth

Patrick Condon, a UBC urban design professor, spoke to CBC about the impacts of high Vancouver housing costs.

He said Vancouver families have been forced to move into smaller living quarters.

The story also appeared on Yahoo.