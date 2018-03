Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Physicists found a trick to solve an ‘impossible’ puzzle of gravity

The Atlantic quoted Mark Van Raamsdonk, a UBC quantum-gravity theorist, for an article about a puzzle of gravity.

He discussed how quantum particles in one region are “independent of the physical entities in some other region of space.”