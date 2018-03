Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Decline in living kidney donors led by men

Jagbir Gill, a UBC transplant nephrologist, spoke to Reuters for a story about a decline in men donating kidneys.

Gill discussed the idea that donors could be given free health coverage for life as an incentive to increase donors.

The story also appeared on Business Insider (also on Yahoo).