Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Adult brains do not grow new neurons says new study

Jason Snyder, a UBC behavioral neuroscientist was quoted in a Newsweek story about a study that found adult brains do not grow new neurons.

“This is certainly one of the best or perhaps the best of study of neurogenesis in humans,” said Snyder, who was not involved in the study.