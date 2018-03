Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

People who grew up in sunnier climates less likely to develop MS

Daily Mail reported on a UBC study that found that higher exposure to sun between ages five and 15 reduced the risk of multiple sclerosis by 55 per cent.

“We found that where a person lives and the ages at which they are exposed to the sun’s UV-B rays may play important roles in reducing the risk of MS,” said study author Helen Tremlett, the UBC Canada Research Chair in Neuroepidemiology and Multiple Sclerosis.

Similar stories appeared on Business Standard and UPI.