UBC experts available on 2018 PyeongChang Paralympics

UBC researchers are available to comment on the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games, which will take place in PyeongChang, South Korea, from March 9 to 18.
Kathleen Martin Ginis
School of Health and Exercise Sciences
Email: kathleen_martin.ginis@ubc.ca
- Mental preparation for Paralympic athletes
- Benefits of sport for people with disabilities
- Exercise for people with spinal cord injuries
Jack Taunton
Division of Sports Medicine
Cell: 604.454.7694
Email: jack.taunton@ubc.ca
- Sports medicine and athlete health
- Doping and doping education for athletes