UBC experts available on 2018 PyeongChang Paralympics Media Advisories

UBC researchers are available to comment on the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games, which will take place in PyeongChang, South Korea, from March 9 to 18.

Kathleen Martin Ginis

School of Health and Exercise Sciences

Email: kathleen_martin.ginis@ubc.ca

Mental preparation for Paralympic athletes

Benefits of sport for people with disabilities

Exercise for people with spinal cord injuries

Jack Taunton

Division of Sports Medicine

Cell: 604.454.7694

Email: jack.taunton@ubc.ca