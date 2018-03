Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC acquires rare 1st edition of Harry Potter for roughly $47K Cdn

CBC reported that UBC acquired a rare first edition of a Harry Potter book.

“We’re pretty thrilled to have been able to purchase a copy of this particular book,” said Katherine Kalsbeek, the head of Rare Books and Special Collections at the library.

A similar story appeared on ActuaLitté.