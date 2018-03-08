Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Multiple sclerosis: Growing up in sunny climate could reduce risk

Several media outlets featured research by Helen Tremlett, a UBC Canada Research Chair in Neuroepidemiology and Multiple Sclerosis, suggesting that plenty of sun exposure during childhood could protect against multiple sclerosis.

“While previous studies have shown that more sun exposure may contribute to a lower risk of MS, our study went further, looking at exposure over a person’s life span,” she said.

Stories appeared in US News & World Report, Hindustan Times, Times U.K., Express U.K., CTV, and CBC.