Canadian women feel excluded from own childbirth decisions

Huffington Post reported on a study from UBC’s Birthplace Lab and the B.C. Women’s Hospital and Health Centre.

Researchers, led by Saraswathi Vedam with UBC’s midwifery program, found few women feel they have a say in the care they receive from their healthcare team.