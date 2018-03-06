Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Province proposes major changes to ICBC rate structure

Various media outlets interviewed Werner Antweiler, a professor with the UBC Sauder School of Business, for stories about changes to ICBC’s rate structure and using speed over distance technology to help ICBC finances.

“The main thing and I’m really happy about it is they’ve realized the need to disentangle driver and vehicle,” he told the Vancouver Sun.

He also said that Scotland saw a 37 per cent drop in fatal and serious road casualties after adopting the speed over distance approach.

Stories appeared in News 1130, Metro News and Indo-Canadian Voice.