World has 2 years to meet marine protection goal

National Geographic quoted Rashid Sumaila, a UBC environment economist, about how far we still need to go to achieve the U.N.’s marine protection goal.

He said 30 per cent is the real amount of protection scientists agree should be implemented in the ocean.