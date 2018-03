Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Why some conservatives are blind to climate change

The Conversation published an op-ed about climate change by UBC psychology professors Jiaying Zhao and Rebecca M. Todd, and Jennifer Whitman, a postdoctoral fellow at Northwestern University.

“Communications about climate change must tailor the climate-related information to the audience, especially those who are conservative or unconcerned,” they wrote.