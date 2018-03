Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

‘Water is the new fire,’ says the Insurance Bureau of Canada

The Toronto Star reported on UBC research that examined the impact of pavement on flooding risk.

“From what we have seen, areas with less green space… are more likely to have this kind of basement flooding,” says Yekenalem Abebe, a UBC engineering PhD candidate who co-authored the study with UBC civil engineering professor Solomon Tesfamariam and Golam Kabir, a University of Windsor assistant professor in engineering.